Factors Setting the Tone for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q3 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 36.8%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 21 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 68.7% from a loss of 67 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,310 million. The metric suggests an increase of 123.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Las Vegas Sands’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefitted from sequential improvements in visitation. This along with emphasis on its business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities and planned investment in new projects (in Macao) are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increase in revenues at Las Vegas operations, Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao might have contributed to the company’s third-quarter performance. For Las Vegas operations, the consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $153 million, suggesting an improvement of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Net revenues at Sand Cotai Central and Parisian Macao are pegged at $238 million and $114 million, suggesting growth of 981.8% and 185%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s figures. Its Marine Bay Sands segment might have witnessed revenue gain as well. For this segment, the consensus mark stands at $330 million, indicating an improvement of 17.4% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



Net revenues at Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Venetian Macao are pegged at $134 million and $425 million, suggesting growth of 436% and 525%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



However, pandemic-related closures and dismal air traffic in Singapore are expected to have dented the company’s third-quarter performance. Although sequential improvements in terms of visitation are likely, it is still expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the adoption of non-tolerance policy toward COVID (in China) might have influenced the pace of recovery in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Las Vegas Sands this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Las Vegas Sands has an Earnings ESP of +7.14%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN, sports a Zacks Rank #1, and has an Earnings ESP of +51.95%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD, has a Zacks Rank #2, and an Earnings ESP of +2.17%.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL, has a Zacks Rank #2, and an Earnings ESP of +20%.

