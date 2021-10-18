New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR is a insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferrari N.V. RACE designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Graco Inc. GGG designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS develops and distributes personal care and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Stride, Inc. LRN is a technology-based education company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

