These Are The Most Profitable Companies In Oregon And South Carolina

Oregon and South Carolina contribute significantly to the U.S. GDP. Oregon traditionally was dependent more on its forests and farms, but now it has a diversified economy with a strong industrial base and noticeable contributions from the tourism, recreation, trade and service sectors. Similarly, agriculture was the key to South Carolina’s economy in the first half of the 20th century, but now the manufacturing and service sectors make the most contributions. Let’s take a look at the most profitable companies in Oregon and South Carolina. We have used the latest available earnings numbers to come up with the most profitable companies in Oregon and South Carolina.

Goumbik / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Most Profitable Companies In Oregon

Here are the most profitable companies in Oregon:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (>$56 million)

Founded in 1906, this company recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and makes finished steel products. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has the following segments: Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS) and Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR). Its stock is up more than 60% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $1.7 billion in 2020, down from more than $2.1 billion in 2019. Schnitzer Steel Industries is headquartered in Lake Portland, Oregon and employs over 3,000 people.

Greenbrier (>$71 million)

Founded in 1981, Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) designs, makes and markets railroad freight car equipment. Greenbrier has the following business segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. Its stock is up more than 28% YTD and over 16% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $2.7 billion in 2020, down from more than $3 billion in 2019. Greenbrier is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon and employs over 17,000 people.

Portland General Electric (>$214 million)

Founded in 1888, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is a vertically integrated electric utility company that generates, buys, transmits, distributes and sells electricity. The company sells electricity and natural gas in bulk to brokers and power marketers. Its stock is up more than 12% YTD and over 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $2.08 billion in 2020, up from more than $2.07 billion in 2019. Portland General Electric is headquartered in Portland and employs over 2,900 people.

Lithia Motors (>$271 million)

Founded in 1946, this company sells new and used vehicles and deals in automotive franchises. Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has the following business segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its stock is up more than 15% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $13.1 billion in 2020, up from more than $12.6 billion in 2019. Lithia Motors is headquartered in Medford, Oregon and employs over 14,000 people.

Columbia Sportswear (>$330 million)

Founded in 1938, this company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle accessories, equipment, lifestyle apparel, and footwear. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has the following segments: Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; the United States; and Canada. Its stock is up more than 9% YTD, but it is down almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $2.5 billion in 2020, down from more than $3 billion in 2019. Columbia Sportswear is headquartered in Portland and employs over 8,000 people.

Nike (>$4,000 million)

Founded in 1964, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, equipment and apparel. Its stock is up more than 11% YTD, but it is down almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $44.4 billion in 2020, up from more than $37.4 billion in 2019. Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon and employs over 76,000 people.

Most Profitable Companies In South Carolina

Here are the most profitable companies in South Carolina:

Scansource (>$57 million)

Founded in 1992, this company deals in technology products and services. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has the following business segments: Networking and Security, Worldwide Communications, Services segments, and Worldwide Barcode. Its stock is up more than 40% YTD and over 48% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $3.1 billion in 2020, up from more than $3 billion in 2019. Scansource is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and employs over 2,500 people.

Domtar (>$84 million)

Founded in 1848, this company designs, makes, markets and distributes fiber-based products. Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) products include specialty and packaging papers, absorbent hygiene products and communication papers. Its stock is up more than 70% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of over $3.6 billion in 2020, down from more than $4 billion in 2019. Domtar is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina and employs over 9,000 people.

Sonoco Products (>$291 million)

Founded in 1899, this company makes industrial and consumer packaging products. Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has the following business segments: Display and Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Consumer Packaging; and Protective Solutions. Its stock is up more than 3% YTD, but it is down by over 6% in the last three months. Sonoco Products is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina and employs over 22,000 people.