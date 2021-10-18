Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

As the holiday season is drawing near, retailers are on their toes to make the most of this crucial part of the year. Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY kicks-off festive season with earlier Black Friday deals and Black Friday prices guaranteed. The company brings the season’s hottest tech offers beginning tomorrow that will run through Oct 22. The company looks to offer several Black Friday deals on technology including everything from headphones to laptops and many more. In fact, it has a lot of gift ideas for every guest.



Some of its hottest deals include a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $599, Beats Studio 3 headphones worth $169, Chromebooks for as low as $99 and Windows laptops for a minimum of $189.99. Most importantly, all these deals are covered by the Black Friday Price Guarantee, according to which the price will not be lower before Black Friday. If the prices go down, then the company will automatically refund its My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference value. Customers who are not the members of its My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech will also get the reimbursement.



Management stated that its Black Friday deals at Best Buy will kick off a week earlier on Nov 19. The company’s stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, guests can shop via its website or the Best Buy app.



Customers can shop through contactless curbside pickup that is available at all the company’s locations. Majority of the orders will get ready within an hour. In addition, store pickup will be available at all outlets along with same-day delivery, next-day delivery next-day delivery (free on orders of $35 or more), alternative pickup locations and ship-from-store facility.



This year, the company will also serve customers through its Mobile Self-Checkout option, which is present at select stores. Through this latest choice on the Best Buy app, guests can scan and purchase items with a digital confirmation. Also, select stores will place shoppers’ orders in a locker to get picked, giving information to them when their order is ready.

- Zacks

What’s More?

We note that Best Buy is launching the greenest gift cards for the festive period for a while now. These gift cards are wholly made of paper and can be recycled. In addition, this consumer-electronics retailer is celebrating its recently-launched Best Buy Totaltech membership program with Member Monday. Member Monday is a new series of special events wherein members can get exclusive deals on certain attractive tech products.



The Totaltech program looks forward to catering to all the tech-support needs by a group of experts. Totaltech has everything for its members from infinite Geek Squad support to a 24/7 VIP service and special member pricing.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have increased 25% so far this year compared with the industry’s 15.1% rally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Bets to Consider

Abercrombie ANF has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18% and a Zacks Rank #1, currently.



Tapestry TPR has a Zacks Rank of 1 and a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.3% at present.



Children’s Place PLCE has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8% and is presently Zacks #1 Ranked.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research