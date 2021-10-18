Brand Mentions and How They Can Help Your Business Grow

Digital PR isn't only about generating links. It can provide search rankings. It can also support revenue growth, attract loyal customers, and build brand recognition.

In this article, you'll learn about the importance of brand mentions. It can be sad to hear people say bad things about your brand. But, these mentions are still helpful for your business. Brand mentions can provide value in different ways.

There are several key takeaways about brand mentions from this article. These are:

What are brand mentions?

What are the benefits of brand mentions?

Finally, why are brand mentions so important?

What Are Brand Mentions?

What Are Brand Mentions?

Brand mentions are when people talk about your business, service, or product online. It can often include inbound links to your website that earn clicks and drive traffic. A mention on a website or social media helps establish your brand. It places you as an expert or leader in your niche.

What Are The Benefits Of Brand Mentions?

Builds Brand Visibility And Awareness

Brand mentions are still beneficial to a business, even without the links. Users reading the content will still see the name of your brand. This increases awareness of your brand and what your company stands for.

Well-placed mentions also increase the recognition of your brand and trust in it. More people will feel confident about engaging with your brand once they recognize it.

Builds Brand Trust And Reputation

Building your online reputation is one of the noticeable benefits of positive mentions. Today, you can manage your reputation by tracking comments online. In addition, if you own an online business, you should take time to build healthy relationships. These should include those with your customers, collaborators, even your suppliers.

This will help you stand out from the rest. A positive mention on social media is a chance to start conversations with your audience. It enables you to build trust and relationships. Over time, these interactions will aid in forming a loyal customer base.

Increases Search Engine Rankings

Brand mentions can also support your authority as a thought leader. This is for the topics you specialize in, depending on the context. You will become recognized as a trustworthy source.

With this, it becomes easier for potential customers to buy what you're selling. In addition, being called a reputable business by well-known websites assures customers that you're trustworthy.

Increases Your Revenue Growth

If you're already a well-established business, brand mentions will lead to increased sales. This is because more people are learning about your business and what you can provide them. It also increases the chances of them buying your offerings over the competition.

Builds Future Linking Opportunities

Monitoring your brand mentions allows you to create more link opportunities. Individuals are more likely to link to your website when they're talking about your brand. The same goes for when they discuss what you're offering.

If you come across a brand mention on another website, reach out to the site owner. Then, ask them if they would like to link to your website.

Why Are Brand Mentions Noteworthy?

Google may have different reasons for giving importance to brand mentions. However, you have to understand that if it's essential for Google, it's vital for SEO. In line with this, they:

Offer A Better Measurement For Brand Authority

Google isn't using traditional link building as their basis for establishing brand authority. With that change, it'll need a better alternative for establishing authority. Google has reached that goal through brand mentions.

Get Much Better Protection Against Manipulation

It's easy to manipulate links and anchor texts. Often, the links would point back to an irrelevant site instead of linking the source site. Brand mentions will be harder to manipulate. This is because they are only inserted when they're related to the content.

Leverage Social Signals For Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Brand mentions are a better way to leverage social signs for SEO. Links generated from social media channels will not affect your ranking. However, mentions on tweets, comments, and shares may now be a huge factor for ranking. The same goes for other social network-generated mentions, even without links.

Are Essential For Local SEO

Local SEO is important for small and medium companies. This is because it allows them to target customers within a specific geographic area. Brand mentions are already called an essential factor for local SEO. But, Google uses this importance for the bigger picture.

Every opportunity to improve your brand's Google ranking is essential. Link-building tactics can make a huge difference. But, unfortunately, it’s hard to determine the algorithms and methods Google uses if it comes to ranking your brand's name.

But, one argument for linkless brand mentions is that Google sees these as a positive trust sign. Also, Google sees them as an affirmation of the brand's authority.

There are still so many things you can learn about brand mentions and their importance. As one expert noted, "it's essential for website owners to understand the importance of brand mentions as search engines are increasingly putting less stock into live links as a ranking factor."