Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $161.28, moving +0.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 8.4% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 36.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



