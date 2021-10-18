Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $5.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 7.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.06 billion, down 2.14% from the year-ago period.

NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $26.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.67% and +4.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NOK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, NOK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.86, which means NOK is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that NOK has a PEG ratio of 10.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research