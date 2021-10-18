Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.13, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 0.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, MO is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion, which would represent changes of +5.96% and +2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MO has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.55, which means MO is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

