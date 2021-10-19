Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Totality Corp, a playable NFT gaming universe with a confluence of Indian mythology in the gaming metaverse, on Tuesday announced to have raised INR 13.5 crore from institutional investors - Leo Capital and Mayfield Fund.

The Web3 startup will utilize the funds for product enhancement, brand growth, acquiring the best talent in the business, and raising broad knowledge of the NFT games.

"This initial funding is extremely valuable to us because it is going to support our aim of establishing one of the most unique gaming NFTs in India. We are combining innovation with interactive media to provide consumers access to Web3 gaming's full potential. ZionVerse will bring superheroes and supervillains inspired by Indian Mythology. Indian Mythology has some of the richest content and we want to bring this depth to the world through gaming. Totality is attempting to create a holistic experience in which users can simultaneously play, earn, transact, and socialize," said Anshul Rustaggi, founder, Totality Corp.

With Web3 gaming evolving rapidly, Totality Corp. is building ZionVerse, a Metaverse platform based on Indian mythology that would combine monetary features with fantastic game-play. Users will be able to earn cash from other users via the NFTs. The NFTs will also be used to obtain access to the gaming platform, including games that can be played for money.

"We chose Totality Corp to invest in because of two basic reasons – first the venture is focusing on Web3 gaming, which is still in its early stages in India and has great potential. Secondly, the founder – Anshul has a great acumen, ability, team, and vision of what he is building. I most certainly believe that Totality will deliver the much-needed lift to the gaming ecology by bringing NFTs based on Indian mythology as crypto gaming expands. We are confident that Totality has the product that will completely transform the NFT gaming universe in India," shared Rajul Garg, founder, Leo Capital.

"We have been ideating with Anshul on interactive media ecosystems. ZionVerse is an innovative way to build communities for user-generated games platforms. NFT-based monetization is in its infancy and India has the opportunity to take the global leadership and we really liked Totality Corp’s vision to build for the World from India. Totality Corp team has a strong blend of technological, design, game development, behavioral science, and art skills. We are very excited to partner with Totality Corp to create the future of decentralized metaverses," added Nikhil Khattau, partner, Mayfield Fund.

Totality Corp's purpose is to encourage everyone in the digital space by combining fun and profit in whatever they do. The company will also raise awareness in the gaming environment regarding Gaming NFTs, Crypto games, and the industry's general future. A balanced blend, according to Totality, is the future of Web3 gaming. Totality is looking to sell ZionVerse’s first Playable NFTs in December 2021.