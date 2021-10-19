Facebook promises to create 10,000 new jobs with its 'metaverse'

The popular social network announced last Sunday that it will create 10,000 new jobs in Europe in order to build a new technology platform in the next five years. The objective of this is to develop what they have called the “metaverse”, a meeting space between individuals in the digital universe where services with immersive experiences will be developed and supported by the use of technologies such as and .

Solen Feyissa vía Unsplash

What is the metaverse?

According to Enrique Dans, professor at IE Business School, the concept of the metaverse is a concept that defines the future of interactions carried out on the internet, made up of virtual spaces where work meetings can be held, participate in online concerts, and play online , go to shops, among other activities.

"This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European technology industry and the potential of European talent in the area of technologies," said Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook, and Javier Olivan, vice president of core products at the company.

Where will talent be screened for the 10,000 jobs?

Although the statement by Facebook has not confirmed the countries that will be part for the selection of jobs, CNBC says that the company will focus its search for talent in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

"Europe is very important to Facebook. From the thousands of employees in the EU to the millions of companies who use our applications and tools every day, Europe is an essential part of our success," say Nick Clegg and Javier Olivan.

Facebook has recognized the impossibility of creating this space on its own, for which it has announced an investment of 50 million dollars to collaborate with external companies and academics that contribute to developing the metaverse.

"No single company will own or operate the 'metaverse.' Like the internet, its main feature will be its openness and interoperability. Bringing it to life will require collaboration between companies, developers, creators and policy makers, ”states the Facebook statement.

Finally, Mark Zuckerberg, creator and president of Facebook, defined the metaverse as "the next generation of the internet", to the CBS network.