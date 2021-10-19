Hooters Mexico announces that it will not participate in the uniform change of its collaborators

Social networks were flooded with videos of Hooters employees exposing the chain's new uniform in the United States, where they expressed a kind of dissatisfaction with the length or the new cut of the shorts . Faced with this situation, Hooters de México, SA de CV, explained through a statement that it will not participate in this change.

Hooters México vía Facebook

This costume is still in a trial period with the participation of several Hooters Girls. However, a decision has not been made to implement it definitively, based on the information provided.

"Before these publications Hooters de México, SA de CV, announces that it will not carry out any change of the work uniform of its collaborators in Mexico, and also will not participate in these tests because it does not agree with its design," he explains the chain in the statement.

They also clarified that Hooters de México is an independent franchise of the brand in the United States.