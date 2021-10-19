Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, after the bell.

- Zacks

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating 38.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. With the staffing industry reviving from the pandemic-induced blow, the company’s top line is expected to have benefited from increase in both Staffing and Protiviti revenues.

The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.4 per share, signaling more than 100% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Montrose Environmental Group MEG has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings IQV has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG): Free Stock Analysis Report



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research