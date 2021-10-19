Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th
MCFT, RLGY, and THO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 19, 2021.
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT: This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 35.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
RealogyHoldings Corp. RLGY: This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 31.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Thor Industries, Inc. THO: This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Thor Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Thor Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
