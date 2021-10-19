Allegion (ALLE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Allegion plc ALLE is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, before market open.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in each of the last four quarters. Earnings surprise was 21.63%, on average. Its second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 2.33%.

- Zacks

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, shares of Allegion have lost 4.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

Factors at Play

Allegion is anticipated to have benefited from strong demand for its electronic security products across the end markets. The company’s pricing and productivity initiatives along with its restructuring actions and cost-saving measures are also expected to have helped it maintain a healthy margin performance.



Solid momentum across Allegion’s residential businesses, backed by strength across the new home construction and retail end markets, is likely to have boosted its Americas segment’s top-line performance in the quarter. Also, recovery in the non-residential business, driven by improvement in demand for retrofit, repair, and small projects and recovery in the new construction end market might have boosted the segment’s performance. Strength in the company’s Germanic, Global Portable Security, and SimonsVoss businesses is likely to have supplemented the International segment’s top-line performance.



The company’s acquisition of certain assets of Astrum Benelux B.V. and WorkforceIT B.V. (July 2021) has been enabling it to enhance Interflex’s cloud and mobile solutions along with its software-as-a-service capabilities. Its Yonomi buyout (January 2021) has helped it in developing its smart-home solutions through major brands like Schlage. These are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Despite improvement in demand across end markets, Allegion has been facing challenges related to the scarcity of materials and labor as well as shortages of electronic components and other parts. This has been limiting the company’s production capabilities, which might have adversely impacted its top-line performance in the third quarter.



The company’s investments related to product development, restructuring actions, and activities related to the integration of acquired assets might also have hurt its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter total revenues is currently pegged at $705 million, suggesting 3.2% and 5.6% decrease from the year-ago and quarter-ago reported numbers, respectively. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.35 suggests a fall of 19.2% year over year but an improvement of 2.3% sequentially.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, a stock needs to have the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or at least 3 (Hold) to increase the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as we will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Allegion has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.35.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Key Picks

Here are some companies you may want to consider from the Zacks Industrial Products sector as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this season:



Deere & Company DE has an Earnings ESP of +5.55% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Columbus McKinnon Corporation CMCO has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Plug Power, Inc. PLUG has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegion PLC (ALLE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research