Calix (CALX) Ups the Ante With Wi-Fi 6E GigaSpire BLAST Systems

Calix, Inc. CALX has set a new benchmark in broadband innovation with the launch of revolutionary, carrier-class Wi-Fi 6E systems. The Wi-Fi 6E technology integrated into these systems is an integral part of Calix’s GigaSpire BLAST portfolio. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience and paves the path for revenue generation on the back of accretive broadband investments.



At a time when the telecom industry is facing record demand for high-bandwidth services, service providers are managing the deployment of advanced network platforms. In sync with this, Calix’s solutions have supported customers over the years with new services and models.



Its latest launch is touted to be a landmark move as the new GigaSpire BLAST Wi-Fi 6E systems will not only enable broadband service providers to streamline operations on the back of next-gen Wi-Fi 6 technology but also ensure optimal coverage with an exceptional subscriber experience. This, in turn, is expected to bolster its overall business roadmap in the long run.



The cloud services provider’s GigaSpire BLAST Wi-Fi 6E systems consist of GigaSpire BLAST u6e, GigaSpire BLAST u6me, GigaSpire BLAST u6he, and GigaSpire BLAST u8xe. These devices are vital components of Calix’s much-acclaimed Revenue EDGE solution. The Revenue EDGE platform includes Revenue EDGE Suites, Calix Support Cloud, Calix Marketing Cloud, and the CommandIQ mobile app.



On the back of these state-of-the-art offerings, powered by Calix Experience Innovation Platform, broadband service providers can seamlessly deploy bandwidth-intensive consumer and business applications and services even in dense environments with higher throughput and lower latency.



The GigaSpire BLAST u6e premises systems function as a mesh satellite. These are tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) premises systems that are particularly designed to provide augmented coverage while tapping the benefits of the newly available 6GHz band. With carrier-class reliability and performance, the systems can be ceiling mounted and wall mounted.



GigaSpire BLAST u6me is a tri-band mesh satellite. Offering greater connectivity to new Wi-Fi 6E-compatible devices, the GigaSpire BLAST u6me enables subscribers to adopt innovative technology in a cost-effective manner. It can also provide extended coverage in large areas.



The GigaSpire BLAST u6he capitalizes on the 6GHz spectrum to deploy high-bandwidth services in the outdoors. It can operate under rugged environments, even withstanding temperatures of –4° Fahrenheit. Thanks to this mesh satellite and tri-band system’s capability of supporting a plethora of use cases, it is now a crucial part of the Revenue EDGE Small Business Solution. Meanwhile, the GigaSpire BLAST u8xe leverages a single system deployment model. This enables the tri-band Wi-Fi 6E system to facilitate users to support XGS PON, GPON, and 10 Gig E (Active Ethernet) on their premises with utmost flexibility.



These Wi-Fi 6E-enabled trailblazing solutions will allow the telco to enhance subscriber experience with improved network efficiency while boosting broadband businesses with recurring revenue streams. The latest move highlights Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market.



Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.

