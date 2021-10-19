Is a Beat in Store for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) in Q3 Earnings?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 21, before the market opens.

- Zacks

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $3.36 billion, indicating growth of 20.5% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to strength across all segments — Research & Development Solutions (R&DS), Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (“CSMS”). The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.29-$3.365 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for R&DS revenues is pegged at $1.81 billion, suggesting growth of 29.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS revenues stands at $1.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.3%. The consensus mark for CSMS revenues is pegged at $190 million, implying growth of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operating margins is likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.13 per share, indicating growth of 30.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate meets the higher end of the guided range of $2.06-$2.13.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WEXWEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

