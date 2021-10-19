Should Value Investors Buy Eneti (NETI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning . But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Eneti (NETI). NETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that NETI has a P/B ratio of 0.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NETI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, NETI's P/B has been as high as 1.02 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.64.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NETI has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Eneti is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NETI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eneti Inc. (NETI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research