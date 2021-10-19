Companies that operate in the Paper & Forest Products Industry mainly deal in the paper, timberland and lumber/building supply markets. Those in the paper segment make paper for magazines, food and beverage packaging, envelopes, and containerboard. Those dealing in the building materials industry supply oriented strand board, composite wood items, paneling and more products. Almost all companies in the Paper & Forest Products Industry are capital-intensive. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest Paper and Forest Products companies.

The Ten Biggest Paper And Forest Products Companies

To rank the ten biggest Paper and Forest Products companies, we have used the latest available revenue numbers from several sources. These are the ten biggest Paper and Forest Products companies:

Neenah (>$790 million)

Founded in 2004, Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) deals in performance-based papers and specialty products. Neenah has the following business segments: Fine Paper & Packaging and Technical Products. Its shares have gained more than 1% in the last three months but have lost more than 10% YTD. The company posted a net loss of over $16 million in 2020, compared to a profit of over $55 million in 2019. Neenah is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and employs over 2,200 people.

Glatfelter (>$920 million)

Founded in 1864, Glatfelter Corp (NYSE:GLT) makes papers and fiber-based engineered materials. Glatfelter has the following business segments: Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. Its shares have gained more than 13% in the last three months but have lost more than 4% YTD. The company posted a net income of over $20.7 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $25.2 million in 2019. Glatfelter is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and employs over 2,000 people.

Clearwater Paper (>$1.85 billion)

Founded in 2008, this company makes and sells private label tissue, paperboard and pulp-based products. Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has the following business segments: Consumer Products, Pulp and Paperboard. Its shares have gained more than 25% in the last three months but have lost more than 3% YTD. The company posted a net income of over $77 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $5.6 million in 2019. Clearwater Paper is headquartered in Spokane, Washington and employs over 3,000 people.

Verso (>$2.44 billion)

Founded in 2007, this company makes and supplies coated paper and products. Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has the following business segments: Paper and Pulp. Its shares have gained more than 7% in the last three months and over 74% YTD. The company posted a net loss of $101 million in 2020, compared to a profit of $70 million in 2019. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio and employs about 1,700 people.

Resolute Forest Products (>$2.920 billion)

Founded in 2007, this company makes and sells forest products. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has the following business segments: Wood Products, Specialty Papers, Market Pulp, Newsprint, Tissue, and Corporate and Other. Its shares have gained more than 24% in the last three months and more than 100% YTD. The company posted a net loss of $145 million in 2020, compared to a profit of $85 million in 2019. Resolute Forest Products is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and employs over 6,000 people.

Domtar (>$5.22 billion)

Founded in 1848, this company designs, makes, markets and distributes fiber-based products. Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)'s products include specialty and packaging papers, absorbent hygiene products, and communication papers. Its shares have lost almost 1% in the last three months but have gained more than 70% YTD. The company posted a net loss of $145 million in 2020, compared to a profit of $85 million in 2019. Domtar is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina and employs about 10,000 people.

Weyerhaeuser (>$6.55 billion)

Founded in 1900, this company makes, distributes and sells forest products. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has the following business segments: Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources, Wood Product, and Timberlands. Its shares have gained more than 9% in the last three months and more than 10% YTD. The company posted a net income of over $790 million in 2020, up from a loss of $76 million in 2019. Weyerhaeuser is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and employs more than 9,000 people.

Georgia-Pacific (>$17.2 billion est.)

Founded in 1927, this company is among the biggest makers of tissue, pulp, paper, packaging and building products. Georgia-Pacific is known for Brawny® paper towels, Dixie® cups and tableware, and Quilted Northern® bath tissue. Georgia-Pacific is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

WestRock (>$17.58 billion)

Founded in 2015, this company offers paper and packaging solutions. Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has the following business segments: Consumer Packaging, Land and Development, and Corrugated Packaging. Its shares have lost more than 1% in the last three months but have gained more than 10% YTD. The company posted a net loss of over $690 million in 2020, compared to a profit of over $800 million in 2019. WestRock is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and employs over 2,200 people.

International Paper (>$20,580 million)

Founded in 1898, this company makes paper and packaging products. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has the following business segments: Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Industrial Packaging. Its shares have lost more than 5% in the last three months but have gained more than 10% YTD. The company posted a net income of over $480 million in 2020, down from over $1.23 billion in 2019. International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and employs more than 45,000 people.