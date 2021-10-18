Today’s Top Crypto News: 5 Latest Cryptocurrency Headlines for Monday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto continues to be a hot topic among traders and we’re checking out some of today’s top crypto news worth looking into!

InvestorPlace stays on top of the crypto game with our daily news coverage of the space and today is no different. As such, we’ve got loads of stories worth checking out today that highlight what’s happening to traders’ favorite cryptocurrencies.

Today’s Top Crypto News: 11 Things for Potential Bitcoin ETF Investors to Know

Talk that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won’t stop an upcoming Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) ETF from ProShares and Invesco has investors excited today. It opens the way for traders in the U.S. to invest in the crypto without having to hold it directly.

Today’s Top Crypto News: Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 by 2023 Or Is It “Worthless?”

Bitcoin has been performing well lately with the price of the crypto approaching a new all-time high. If recent analyst coverage of BTC is to be believed, that price could make the climb to $100,000 per token by the time 2023 rolls around.

Today’s Top Crypto News: If You Had Invested $1,000 in Dogecoin Last Year, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) isn’t the same crypto it was a year ago with massive growth in that span of time. Investors that put $1,000 into the crypt exactly one year ago would come out of it with nearly $100,000 of the crypto today.

Today’s Top Crypto News: Why Shiba Inu’s Spectacular Gains in October Make Almost No Sense

Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) is seeing major gains in October that likely have investors in the DOGE challenger happy. That’s likely connected to Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN ) listing the crypto but that doesn’t mean it can challenge Dogecoin.

Today’s Top Crypto News: Skepticism, Not Magical Thinking, Should Be Your North Star for Avalanche

Avalanche (CCC: AVAX-USD ) is in the eye of investors looking for an alternative to Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ). While it offers up plenty of features for traders, there’s no telling if traders will actually take the time to invest in it.

