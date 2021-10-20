Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund Opens Applications For Its Accelerator Program's Fifth Cohort

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), a platform that was launched in 2016 by the UAE Ministry of Finance to encourage innovation in the country, has opened applications for the fifth cohort of its Innovation Accelerator program.

Shutterstock

Interested innovators and entrepreneurs can apply on MBRIF's official website until December 18, 2021 for a chance to be selected.

As part of MBRIF’s continued efforts to attract and support firms with novel business ideas and innovative technologies, the accelerator program will aim to work with startups across different sectors including technology, health, education, transportation, renewable energy and space. Startups partaking in the program will be able to avail the opportunity to finetune their business models and strategies as per what is required in the current market, and also get to network and collaborate with potential clients as well as investors. MBRIF will also enable the selected applicants to meet with, and learn from, senior government officials and other influential entrepreneurs in the ecosystem.

Fatima Al Naqbi, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and official representative of the MBRIF. Source: MBRIF

“By providing the innovator community with valuable access to resources, we seek to offer a quicker go-to-market pathway and enable them to scale to the next level, both locally and internationally,” said Fatima Al Naqbi, Ministry of Finance representative at MBRIF. “Last year, many of our Innovation Accelerator program members were UAE-based businesses such as The North Ladder, Giisty, Letswork and Wahaj Solar, among others. We look forward to welcoming the talent coming in through our next cohort and supporting their entrepreneurial journey in line with our vision.”

Since the launch of the Innovation Accelerator program in 2018, MBRIF has created a network of 78 members hailing from a plethora of sectors in a bid to nurture and support entrepreneurs in the UAE while keeping a key focus on innovative ideas. Those interested in applying for the program's fifth cohort can do so by visiting https://mbrif.cognistreamer.com

Related: A New Milestone: in5's Startups In Dubai Cross AED1.4 Billion Investment Mark