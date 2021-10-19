What do I do if my Covid-19 vaccination certificate does not arrive or is not up-to-date with my second dose?

Since last July, the Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded for those who have completed their schedule with one or two doses, depending on which immunizer they received. However, many people report problems obtaining this official receipt , saying that it does not arrive or that it is not up to date with their second dose .

This document, endorsed by the Government of Mexico, includes information such as your full name, CURP and the date of vaccination (first and second doses). It also says what brand of vaccine you received and the lot of it. The certificate also includes a QR code that can be scanned by the immigration authorities in case you travel.

There are two ways to obtain the Covid-19 vaccination certificate :

By Internet

Enter the page cvcovid.salud.gob.mx https://cvcovid.salud.gob.mx/ Enter your CURP . A message will appear saying that the certificate will be sent to the email registered when you signed up for the vaccination. When the mail arrives, you just have to enter the link that comes there to open your certificate and print it.

By Whatsapp

Send a message by WhatsApp to the number 56 1713 0557 with the word “Hello” . Immediately the 'Doctor Armando Vacuno' will answer the message. Now write the word "certificate" . The doctor. Vacuno 'will ask for your CURP . Once entered, it will provide you with a link to download your official Covid-19 vaccination receipt.

Why doesn't my vaccination certificate come out if I already have the second dose?

Since last week, several users on social networks have reported problems obtaining and downloading their vaccination certificate. Apparently, this was due to a saturation on the page due to the announcement of the reopening of the border with the United States , since many Mexicans need the document to travel.

However, the website of the federal Ministry of Health cannot process requests at that rate. It must be taken into account that there are millions of records that have to be updated and some may take longer than others. While some people may download it within hours after receiving their second dose, others have been told that it may take 1 to 2 to get their updated certificate.

If you were unsuccessful when trying to get your receipt online , a message appears that says:

Please wait a few minutes and try again. You can also request the certificate from the mobile phone registered in mivacuna through the following link: http://wa.me/5215617130557 ” .

When you enter the link from your cell phone, it will send you to the WhatsApp download chatbot, where you will have to follow the steps described above.

Several users say that this has worked for them, but it implies taking a longer path that you can save by requesting the document directly through WhatsApp .

What if my information is wrong on the vaccination certificate?

If when obtaining your Covid-19 vaccination certificate you notice that any of your data is wrong or the second dose has not yet been registered, you can request a data correction on the page: https://cvcovid.salud.gob.mx/correccionDatos .html

There you will have to enter:

Your CURP

The email you registered

Your mobile phone number

They also ask you to attach a copy of your vaccination certificate and check the box corresponding to the data you want to correct.

Once this is done, you just have to accept the terms and conditions, and wait for the response from the Ministry of Health .