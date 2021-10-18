Floki Inu Prices Jump 20% As the FLOKI Crypto Announces Major U.S. TV Push

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a new week and the pupcoin frenzy shows no signs of slowing down. Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) is trending as its prices rise alongside those of its spinoff Baby Doge (CCC: BABYDOGEUSD ). Meanwhile, Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) is about to quite literally be exposed to an entirely new audience. The new token that has been taking financial markets by storm has been on a major marketing push since October, but today brought the news that Floki Inu is about to make its debut on national television. In the initial tweet, Floki’s team called this initiative its “most aggressive marketing campaign yet” aimed at bringing the FLOKI crypto to U.S. audiences.

The FLOKI Crypto Revolution Will Be Televised

In a tweet this afternoon, the team behind Floki announced that its logo, modeled after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu puppy, would be featured on U.S. television for an entire month. The content centered around an animated video displaying the various networks that the FLOKI crypto will be appearing on.

#FLOKI TO BE ON US TV — FOR A FULL MONTH! In what is going to be $FLOKI's most aggressive marketing campaign yet aimed at the United States, FLOKI has locked down prominent features on MAJOR United States TV channels for a full month! pic.twitter.com/vxRxh8Fgtr — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) October 18, 2021

To be specific, the list includes CNN, CNBC, ESPN, Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC and Discovery. In short, Floki will be featured on every major news network. A later tweet in the threat clarified that this initiative will begin the first week of December and run through the end of the calendar year, a strategic move as most Americans spend more time watching TV around the holiday season.

The Floki team added that “based on available data,” they expect this campaign to result in over 100 million impressions, though they did not cite any data. They also noted the size and power of America’s economy, referring to it as one of the world’s most crypto-savvy countries.

What Will It Mean for Floki Inu?

We won’t officially know what this bold new initiative will mean for FLOKI crypto prices until it begins. The team behind Floki, though, expects this to be perhaps its “most impactful marketing campaign yet” and there’s plenty of reason to suggest that it may be true.

Floki has done an outstanding job catching fire on social media, but television represents an almost untapped market of investors, specifically those who don’t check Twitter and Reddit for financial market trends. If the campaign is successful in generating the results that Floki’s team expects, the potential for growth is significant.

Since Floki’s recent rise, experts have claimed that it’s worth watching given the returns its generated. Today’s news makes it clear that it really is, and with the new crypto sensation coming to all America’s major TV networks, watching it is about to get much easier.

