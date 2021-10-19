Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $91.62, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 10.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WYNN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WYNN to post earnings of -$1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $987.11 million, up 166.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.90 per share and revenue of $3.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.24% and +79.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WYNN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.01% lower. WYNN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

