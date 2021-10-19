Titan Machinery (TITN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $27.16 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 6.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TITN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $430.3 million, up 19.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.05% and +19.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.97% higher. TITN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TITN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.5, which means TITN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

