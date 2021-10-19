Range Resources (RRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Range Resources (RRC) closed at $24.07, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 25.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RRC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2021. On that day, RRC is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1120%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $729.6 million, up 143.73% from the prior-year quarter.

RRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2211.11% and +40.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RRC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.8% higher. RRC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, RRC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

We can also see that RRC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

