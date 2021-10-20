Gautam Adani Meets UK PM, Assures To Commit $70 billion to Energy Transition

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business tycoon, Gautam Adani on Tuesday, met United Kingdom(UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit. The Adani Group chairman said he will commit $70 billion towards Energy Transition via Solar, Wind and H2.

Expressing his gratitude after meeting the UK PM, he said, “ Honoured to meet UK PM Boris Johnson.”

Emphasising on the role of leadership in carving out a niche for global climate change, he said, “ Adani Group will commit $70 billion to the energy transition.”

“ Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson at the #GlobalInvestmentSummit. What a platform! Inspiring leadership in synchronizing global climate action. @AdaniOnline will commit $70bn to Energy Transition via Solar, Wind & H2. Thank you, UK Govt and @TradeGovUK, for the opportunity,” he tweeted.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, the business tycoon said policies to manage and overcome the climate change crisis must be equitable and pragmatic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Adani Group had tweeted, “Chairman @Gautam_Adani says the battle against climate change must be fought with equitable and pragmatic policies. Speaking on the sidelines of the UK Govt's Global Investment Summit in London, he called for setting practical goals and agendas to overcome the climate crisis.”

The chairman said the Adani portfolio will expand to become one of the world’s largest green hydrogen producers.

“Chairman Gautam Adani says the Adani portfolio will expand to become one of the world’s largest green hydrogen producers. Speaking on the sidelines of the UK Govt's Global Investment Summit in London, he predicted that India will produce the world’s cheapest hydrogen,” Adani Group tweeted.

The Science Museum in London has got a new gallery to examine how the world can undergo the fastest energy transition in history to curb climate change. According to a report, Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery, is named after Adani Green Energy, which is the title funder for it.

Thrilled at the endeavour, Gautam Adani, tweeted, “ We are delighted to support Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives.”

As quoted by BusinessToday, "The gallery will explore the latest climate science and the energy revolution needed to cut global dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the Paris targets to limit global warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," the Science Museum said in a release.”