Burger King opens its first 100% vegetarian restaurant in Madrid

This week Burger King changed its profile picture on Twitter to what appeared to be its own logo with a misspelling. Instead of saying "Burger King" in the usual color palette, the image read " Vurger King " in green. Of course, the users of this network did not take long to point out the "mistake" that had been made.

Burger King España vía Twitter

I don't know about you, but I'm one of those who write BURGER KING. pic.twitter.com/jPxrO3brHP - YAKAL83 (@ Yakal83) October 15, 2021

What they didn't know is that this change was on purpose to hint at an upcoming announcement. It is his first place with 100% vegetarian products, which will be open for a month in Paseo del Prado, Madrid.

And if you are in Madrid this month, we invite you to the BK de Prado, a restaurant with only vegetable products. pic.twitter.com/PYk3hiKFoQ - Burger King (@burgerking_es) October 19, 2021

"We want to reach both people who base their diet on vegetable products and those who do eat meat but want to reduce their consumption," said Borja Hernández de Alba, the general director of Restaurant Brands Iberia Spain and Portugal.

The menu will include an adulterated version of the famous Whopper burger, vegetarian nuggets and a Long Vegetal inspired by Long Chicken. The last one has an imitation of chicken meat made from soy and wheat and if you remove the mayonnaise from your order it becomes a vegan food.

The brand assured that the quality of its vegetarian products will be excellent by having the V-Label, a quality seal that among many things checks that the products do not have any contact with meat. A small but not insignificant percentage of people have become vegetarians in recent years, so this chain pop-up is a great way to stay ahead of the curve.