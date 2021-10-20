New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th
IPI, ROCC, CE, WAFD, and KRG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 20, 2021.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI: This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Intrepid Potash, Inc Price and Consensus
Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This company that engages in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Oil Corp. Price and Consensus
Celanese Corporation CE: This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus
Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD: This non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This vertically integrated real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ranger Oil Corp. (ROCC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research