New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

IPI, ROCC, CE, WAFD, and KRG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 20, 2021.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI: This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Intrepid Potash, Inc Price and Consensus

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This company that engages in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil Corp. Price and Consensus

Celanese Corporation CE: This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD: This non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kite Realty Group Trust KRG: This vertically integrated real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



