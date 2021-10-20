Is WisdomTree U.S. Dividend exFinancials ETF (DTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 06/16/2006, the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend exFinancials ETF (DTN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

- Zacks

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DTN is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $548.05 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Index before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for DTN are 0.38%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

DTN's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Staples sector, which is about 15.30% of the portfolio. Its Utilities and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Altria Group Inc (MO) accounts for about 3.57% of total assets, followed by Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) and Philip Morris International Inc (PM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 21.16% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 19.58% so far this year and is up about 29.19% in the last one year (as of 10/20/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $72.77 and $100.85.

DTN has a beta of 1.04 and standard deviation of 23.89% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 96 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend exFinancials ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $55.90 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $86.51 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WisdomTree U.S. Dividend exFinancials ETF (DTN): ETF Research Reports



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports



iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD): ETF Research Reports



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.