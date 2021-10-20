These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. He founded Tudor Investment Corp in 1980. The hedge fund firm now manages about $11 billion, according to Forbes, and has offices in Florida, Connecticut, New York, London, Sydney, and Singapore. Jones started as a commodities trader at the New York Cotton Exchange. In 1988, Jones co-founded the Robin Hood Foundation, which works to reduce poverty in NYC. Let’s take a look at the top 10 stock holdings of Paul Tudor Jones.

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Paul Tudor Jones

We have referred to the latest 13F filing of Tudor Investment from June 30 to list the top 10 stock holdings of Paul Tudor Jones.

Zoom Video Communications

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is a video-first communications platform. Jones owns 141,130 shares of Zoom with a market value of over $54 million, accounting for 1.03% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Zoom shares in Q2 2019 and sold some shares of this company in the first half of the year. Zoom shares are down by over 18% YTD and more than 22% in the last three months.

Kansas City Southern

Founded in 1887, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a transportation holding company. Jones owns 223,301 shares of the company with a market value of over $63 million, accounting for 1.2% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Kansas City Southern shares in Q4 2019 and bought more shares of the company in the first half of the year. Kansas City Southern shares are up by over 45% YTD and more than 11% in the last three months.

Xilinx

Founded in 1984, this company designs and develops programmable logic semiconductor devices and software. Jones owns 470,406 shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) with a market value of over $68 million, accounting for 1.29% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Xilinx shares in Q4 2020 and bought more shares of the company in the first half of the year. Xilinx shares are up by over 20% YTD and more than 26% in the last three months.

IHS Markit

Founded in 1959, this company offers data and analytics solutions to businesses and government agencies. Jones owns 612,451 shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) with a market value of almost $69 million, accounting for 1.3% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired IHS Markit shares in Q1 2021 and bought more shares of this company in the first half of the year. IHS Markit shares are up by over 36% YTD and more than 6% in the last three months.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Founded in 2000, this company owns and manages food delivery websites. Jones owns more than 4.5 million shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (NASDAQ:GRUB) with a market value of over $82 million, accounting for 1.56% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired GRUB shares in Q2 2021 and bought more shares of this company in the first half of the year. GRUB shares are up by over 3% in the last three months.

Liberty Broadband

Founded in 1991, Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is a holding company that deals in mobile location, cable, and broadband technology businesses. Jones owns 501,612 shares of Liberty Broadband with a market value of over $87 million, accounting for 1.65% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Liberty Broadband shares in Q4 2020 and bought more shares of the company in the first half of the year. Liberty Broadband shares are up by over 10% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months.

Navistar International

Navistar is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates make commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and school and commercial buses. Jones owns more than 2 million shares of Navistar with a market value of over $89 million, accounting for 1.69% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Navistar International shares in Q4 2020 and bought more shares of the company in the first half of the year.

PPD

Founded in 1985, PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) is a contract research organization that offers drug discovery, lifecycle management, development and laboratory services. Jones owns more than 2.5 million shares of PPD with a market value of over $115 million, accounting for 2.18% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired PPD shares in Q1 2021 and bought more shares of this company in the first half of the year. PPD shares are up by over 37% YTD and more than 2% in the last three months.

Nuance Communications

Founded in 1992, this company is a pioneer in conversational AI innovations to get intelligence for everyday work and life. Jones owns 907,855 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) with a market value of over $138 million, accounting for 2.62% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Nuance Communications shares in Q2 2016 and bought more shares of the company in the first half of the year. Nuance Communications shares are up by over 25% YTD and almost 1% in the last three months.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1992, this company specializes in orphan drugs to treat rare diseases. Jones owns 907,855 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a market value of over $166 million, accounting for 3.15% of the portfolio. Jones first acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares in Q2 2016.