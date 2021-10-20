Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
YouTube will become an online store for a week

At the beginning of the year the video platform implemented proof of purchases within its platform, but now they will try something different.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As of November 15, YouTube will become an online store, where users can purchase items and gifts during the live broadcasts that will take place.

CardMapr vía Unsplash

"We will host a week-long live shopping event on YouTube starting November 15, featuring must-have holiday gifts from Samsung, Verizon and Walmart," Google explained in a statement .

At the beginning of the year, the video platform implemented proof of purchases within its platform through an icon in the form of a bag located in the lower left corner of the interface.

Now, they explain that they will test this feature with live videos. "Initially we experimented with video on demand and now we are also testing live broadcasts."

Image: capture via blog.google

They do this with the aim that users or viewers take advantage of "the trust and credibility and knowledge of their trusted content creators (youtubers) to make informed purchases."

People who tune in to the broadcasts during that week will have the opportunity to get new products, unlock limited-time offers, and ask about the products from both the creators and other users who connect.

