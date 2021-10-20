Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $360.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion, which would represent changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

