Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the most recent trading day at $78.58, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 0.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.97% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

RBLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. RBLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RBLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

