Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed at $11.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 65.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NEXA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NEXA is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 390%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $603.92 million, up 12.29% from the year-ago period.

NEXA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +147.63% and +29.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEXA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.42% higher. NEXA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NEXA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

