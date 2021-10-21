Should Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/03/2009.

- Zacks

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $33.48 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20%.

Performance and Risk

SCHX seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index before fees and expenses. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market measures all U.S. equity securities with readily available prices. The index includes approximately the largest 750 stocks and is float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted.

The ETF has added about 23.35% so far this year and was up about 34.10% in the last one year (as of 10/21/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $78.71 and $109.87.

The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 23.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 771 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SCHX is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $302.54 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $407.35 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Schwab U.S. LargeCap ETF (SCHX): ETF Research Reports



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research