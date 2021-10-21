New Strong Buy Stocks for October 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW: This provider of engineered lifting solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD: This diversified owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. XOG: This developer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and NGL primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS: This specialty finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

