Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy Amid Supply Chain Disruption

Aerospace-Defense Equipment stocks boast solid revenue prospects driven by frequent merger and acquisitions and commercial air travel recovery, despite supply chain issue being a woe. You may buy TDG, TGI...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost revenue generation prospects along with production efficiency of stocks in the Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. Moreover, the recent recovery observed in the global commercial aerospace has been boosting hopes  of these industry players . Moreover, the takeover of Kabul by Taliban, following violent confrontations across Afghanistan, is expected to boost investment in the industry. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might result in lower earnings and cash flows for the industry. A handful of important players in this industry include TransDigm Group TDG, Triumph Group TGI and Kaman Corporation KAMN.

- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is Diana Shipping Headed for a Big Move?

Christian Tharp

Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Under $10 Per Share

Subhasree Kar

Stocks

Up 25% in the Past 3 Months, is Baker Hughes Still a Buy?

Pragya Pandey

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reimagining the Way We Work

5 Simple Tips for Incorporating Gen Z Into Your Workplace

Mimi Doe

News and Trends

Rare Coin Made in Colonial New England Could Sell for $300,000

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Innovation

'Think Different' Like Steve Jobs If You Want to Make Your Mark on the World

Jaxon Parrott

Jaxon Parrott

Read More