3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy Amid Supply Chain Disruption

Frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost revenue generation prospects along with production efficiency of stocks in the Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. Moreover, the recent recovery observed in the global commercial aerospace has been boosting hopes of these industry players . Moreover, the takeover of Kabul by Taliban, following violent confrontations across Afghanistan, is expected to boost investment in the industry. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might result in lower earnings and cash flows for the industry. A handful of important players in this industry include TransDigm Group TDG, Triumph Group TGI and Kaman Corporation KAMN.



- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research