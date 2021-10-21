These Were The Ten Worst Performing Hedge Funds In Q2 2021

After a remarkable run in the second half of last year and Q1 2021, hedge fund investors and managers were expecting a similar show in Q2 as well. They were right, with Q2 proving another robust quarter for the hedge fund industry. In fact, as per Citco Fund Services’ quarterly hedge fund report, about 82% of the hedge funds were in the green in Q2, an increase of about 9% from Q1. However, not all hedge funds were able to post positive returns, and some fared worst than others. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q2 2021.

We have used the quarterly return data from insidermonkey.com to rank the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q2 2021. Following are the ten worst performing hedge funds in Q2 2021:

Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc (-14.2%)

Founded in 1993, this fund specializes in fundamentally-driven public biotechnology investments and has Mark Lampert as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Gh Research, Argenx Se, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics and Merus. Its biggest sell in Q2 was Five Prime Therapeutics. Biotechnology Value Fund is headquartered in San Francisco, and its portfolio value is more than $2,668 million.

Sun Valley Gold (-15.1%)

Founded in 1999, this firm invests primarily in metals and mining industries, and has Peter Franklin Palmedo as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are:

Spdr Gold Trust (Call), Spdr Gold Trust (Put), Penn Virginia Gp Holdings, Alamos Gold and Perpetua Resources. Sun Valley Gold is headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho and its portfolio value is more than $1,837 million.

Stepstone Group (-15.4%)

Founded in 2007, this company offers customized investment and advisory solutions to investors globally, and has Jose Fernandez as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Datadog, Tenable Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, Jfrog and Oyster Point Pharma. Its biggest sell in Q2 was Duck Creek Technologies. Stepstone Group is headquartered in La Jolla, Calif. and its portfolio value is more than $7 million.

Ghost Tree Capital (-15.8%)

Founded in 2013, this hedge fund firm uses long/short equity strategy and focuses on the healthcare industry. Ken Greenberg and David Kim are its managers. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Spdr Series Trust (CALL), Rapt Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, Fate Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Ghost Tree Capital is headquartered in New York, and its portfolio value is more than $343 million.

Toronado Partners (-15.8%)

Founded in 2013, it is an investment management company that has Stephen Perkins as its manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Mitek Systems, Gds Holdings, Magnachip Semiconductor, Tenable Holdings, and Impinj. Its biggest sell in Q2 was BenefitFocus. Toronado Partners is headquartered in San Francisco, and its portfolio value is more than $363 million.

Logos Capital (-19.5%)

Founded in 2019, it is a fundamental biotechnology-focused investment fund that has Arsani William as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Alx Oncology Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Design Therapeutics, Verve Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics. Its biggest sell in Q2 was Repare Therapeutics. Logos Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, and its portfolio value is more than $1,189 million.

Serenity Capital (-20.8%)

Founded in 2016, it is an investment advisor that has Wnag Chan as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Zto Express (Cayman), Bright Scholar Education Holdings, Puxin, Ke Holdings and New Orient Education and Technology Group. Its biggest sell in Q2 was New Orient Education and Technology Group. Serenity Capital is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and its portfolio value is more than $192 million.

Acuta Capital Partners (-21.8%)

Founded in 2011, it is an investment banking company that has Manfred Yu as manager. It has invested significantly in healthcare securities. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Vistagen Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics (Put), Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Its biggest sell in Q2 was 89bio. Acuta Capital Partners is headquartered in Belmont, Calif. and its portfolio value is more than $250 million.

Samsara BioCapital (-23.7%)

Founded in 2016, this company offers investment advisory services, and has Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs as managers. Samsara BioCapital primarily invests in the life sciences, oncology, and digital healthcare sectors. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Graphite Bio, Nkarta, Chinook Therapeutics, Novavax (call) and Instil Bio. Samsara BioCapital is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and its portfolio value is more than $800 million.

Euclidean Capital (-27%)

Founded in 2009, it is an individual & family services company that has Jim Simons as manager. The top five holdings of this hedge fund are: Pmv Pharmaceuticals, 23Andme Holding, 23Andme Holding, Denali Therapeutics and Rapt Therapeutics. Euclidean Capital is headquartered in New York, and its portfolio value is more than $427 million.