What did Elon Musk say to Marcelo Ebrard? The Mexican foreign minister received a call from the CEO of Tesla
Typical that you pick up the phone and it's Elon Musk asking you for something very specific. That call from the CEO of Tesla so surprised Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard that he revealed what the richest man in the world told him.
This Wednesday, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) confessed that he received a call from the billionaire founder of SpaceX . This took place during the health crisis caused by Covid-19, when business closures were imposed as a preventive measure.
"One day Elon Musk, from Tesla , spoke to me and said 'they have plants closed that paralyze all the production we have in the United States.' I said 'Ah, ok, send me the list.' I thought there were going to be some, but there were 127, they all do different things. They go from Puebla to Chihuahua and many other places in the country, ” said Ebrard.
The revelation took place during the meeting between seven of the Governors of Southern Mexico with the Ambassador of the United States, Ken Salazar . In addition to those mentioned and Marcelo Ebrard , the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier , also participated.
The anecdote served as an example to talk about "the degree of integration that we have achieved and what we have to do in the future to make the economy of the two countries less vulnerable," added the Mexican Foreign Minister.
It is no secret that Elon Musk is very interested in Mexico as a producing country and also as a market. His company Starlink has already obtained permission to offer its wireless satellite internet service in the country. However, it faces an obstacle, since the name of Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV is already registered by a Mexican.