Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

- Zacks

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This provider of financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and across the world has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.02%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Middlefield Banc Corp. MBCN: This bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This provider of consulting services to business customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.54%, compared with the industry average of 16.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.58%.

Resources Connection, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research