Barclays (BCS) Records Y/Y Growth in Q3 Earnings & Revenues

Barclays BCS reported third-quarter 2021 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.45 billion ($2 billion), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher operating expenses. The company recorded a decline in credit impairment charges in the quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net operating income was £5.35 billion ($7.37 billion), up 16.3% year over year. A decline in credit impairment charges along with higher net fee, commission and other income drove the top line.



Operating expenses (excluding litigation and conduct costs) totaled £3.45 billion ($4.76 billion), up 1.6% year over year.



Cost to income ratio was 64%, down from 67% recorded a year ago.



Credit impairment charges of £120 million ($165.4 million) declined 80.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Pre-tax income was £1.96 billion ($2.70 billion), up 71% year over year.

Segment Performance Solid

Barclays UK: Profit before tax was £451 million ($621.7 million), up significantly from the year-ago quarter. An increase in net operating income and lower expenses were recorded.



Barclays International: Profit before tax was £1.66 billion ($2.29 billion), up 42.2% year over year. The rise was driven by strong performances of both corporate and investment bank, and the consumer, cards and payments divisions.



Head Office: Loss before tax was £147 million ($202.6 million), narrower than the loss incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios Strong

Total assets as of Sep 30, 2021, were £1,406.5 billion ($1,892.9 billion), up 2.2% from the previous quarter end.



Total risk-weighted assets increased marginally from the prior quarter to £307.5 billion ($413.8 billion) as of Sep 30, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2021, Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 15.4%, up from 14.6% as of Sep 30, 2020.

2021 Guidance

Barclays expects to deliver a return on tangible equity of more than 10%.



Management expects the quarterly impairment run rate to remain below historical levels.



Expenses (excluding structural cost actions and performance costs) are expected to be £12 billion.



The CET1 ratio is expected to be above the target of 13-14%.

Our View

Given Barclays’ restructuring and business-simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to improve in the quarters ahead. However, given the tough operating backdrop, revenue growth might get hampered in the near term.

