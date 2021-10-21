4 Reasons Why Your Company Email Signature Is Crucial To Its Success

While your email signature may appear to be a trivial aspect of your day-to-day business operations, it can have a significant impact on your company’s profitability and how your customers perceive your brand. This is especially true if your business relies on outbound sales, email marketing, or digital engagement strategies to generate revenue since the success of these campaigns largely depends on the layout and design of your emails and how they represent your company.

Despite the explosive growth of social media, pay-per-click advertising, and content marketing, it’s surprising to see just how prevalent email is in today’s sophisticated digital world. After often being overlooked in the past, most successful companies today recognize the power of email and how its benefits can be used to establish closer relationships with customers, providing a direct communication channel that is not dependent on a third party.

In fact, email is now the most widely used business communication tool on the planet, with 81 percent of small businesses using it as their primary customer acquisition channel. With that said, let’s take a look at four reasons why your company email signature is crucial to your business success.

It Makes It Easier For People To Contact You

Okay, this one may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s surprising how many people forget to include their basic contact details when sending emails to potential customers. In general, email signatures must include at least some form of basic contact details, such as your telephone number, email address, and even your office building and physical mailing address. The easier you make it for leads to contact you and follow up on your email correspondence, the more likely you will convert that lead and turn it into revenue.

Suppose you are the owner of a business and have multiple employees sending out emails to potential customers. In that case, it’s a good idea to create a unified company-wide email signature so you can be sure that all of the appropriate details are present every time one of your staff members reaches out to a lead.

Signature Managers

You don’t have to do this manually, as there are extremely helpful tools out there, such as WiseStamp Signature Manager, that allow you to manage and sync your company email signatures centrally. It also provides a platform where you can track and analyze your email signature campaign performance which enables you to integrate the service into your analytics to see how different email layouts affect your results. This then allows you to slowly optimize and refine your company signature until you find a recipe that works.

Other alternatives include Templafy, which offers the possibility to create branded signatures with high security, as emails cannot be rerouted outside the servers. Some of its clients include Ikea and KPMG, and the company has a wide range of solutions relating to corporate templates, documents, fonts.

Cloud-based email signature solutions are also in the market, such as Signature 365. It offers features such as extending email marketing campaigns to email signatures with tracking, and the possibility of accessing real-time insights. This solution is used by companies like Boehringer Ingelheim and the London City Airport.

It Gives You A Chance To State Who You Are And What You Do

A well-crafted email signature provides you with a great opportunity to clearly state who you are, what your business does, and what services people can expect from the person they are dealing with. Ambiguity is one of the biggest sales killers around, and if you leave the person who receives the email unsure what you want from them or where you are contacting them from, the lead is as good as dead.

In many ways, an email signature serves as a personal digital business card, demonstrating your professionalism while also displaying your personality, so don’t be hesitant to show it off. After all, you have a lot of freedom in selecting the design that best suits your organization, and you can be as creative as you want while doing so. Simply ensure that it is consistent with your brand values and reinforces the message you attempt to convey through your other branding efforts.

It Looks More Professional

Building trust is an important component of email marketing, particularly now that we are amid a cybercrime pandemic. Today, 95% of malware is distributed via email, primarily through targeted phishing attacks. Because of this, most individuals are very wary of emails they receive from unfamiliar sources, making cold emailing campaigns tough to execute if you aren’t careful about how your email appears to your potential clients.

If you want to be taken seriously and avoid having your email thrown into the trash, you need to compose a well-crafted email that has all of the hallmarks of a trustworthy and professional company. Signatures demonstrate that you took the time and effort to provide useful contact information and links to the recipient. Most crucially, they can confirm your identity based on the information you’ve provided, greatly increasing the likelihood of a successful follow-up.

It Sets You Apart From The Competition

Last but not least, if you want to gain an advantage over your competitors, you need to find a way to stand out from the crowd. By the end of 2021, the number of global email users is expected to reach a staggering 4.1 billion, and throughout all those accounts, a whopping 319 billion emails are sent and received each day. Thus, a professional email signature is critical if you want to be heard above all of that noise.

If anything, sending emails to customers, clients, or potential leads should be viewed as an opportunity to boost brand awareness and market your business to a global audience. With this in mind, the general design of your email (including the signature) should be informed by your company logo and brand colors, so you can provide a consistent experience for all individuals who come into contact with your company, regardless of which channel you connect with them on.