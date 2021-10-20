Jack Dorsey and 3 Other Bitcoin Bulls to Know as BTC Reaches an All-Time High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) got a major boost today that send the crypto to a new all-time high and reignited interest in bulls, such as Jack Dorsey.

We’re diving into some of the biggest Bitcoin bulls that traders will want to follow below!

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of Ark Invest , is also interested in the crypto market. Her plans include the creation of a Bitcoin ETF, which makes sense considering that Ark Invest already operates several ETFs.

, is also interested in the crypto market. Her plans include the creation of a Bitcoin ETF, which makes sense considering that Ark Invest already operates several ETFs. Mark Yusko, the founder, CIO and managing director of Morgan Creek Capital Management, is also a supporter of Bitcoin. He recently said that BTC is overbought right now and is warning about a potential pullback.

Bitcoin’s rise has it seeing gains of 5.1% as of Wednesday afternoon. This has it trading for around $66,372. The crypto reached its new all-time high of $66,930.39 earlier today.

