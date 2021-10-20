4K ETH: 10 Things for Crypto Investors to Know Today as Ethereum Crosses $4,000

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) is the talk of the town on Wednesday as the crypto passes the 4K line in a major rally.

Let’s jump into that news below with the most recent details.

ETH has been on the rise these last few weeks after seeing some dips back in September.

That momentum has continued to push it higher and investors in the crypto are celebrating ETH hitting 4K.

While ETH is still short of a new all-time high, today’s movement is nothing to mock.

The highest price Ethereum has ever hit is $4,362.35.

Today the token is trading at $4,061.

If it can keep the positive momentum going, we might see it break its previous record high in the coming weeks.

The rise in ETH comes alongside other cryptos.

That includes Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD

(CCC: With BTC heading higher, it often pulls other cryptos along with it.

We’re likely seeing some of that today as cryptos such as ETH move in sympathy with the dominant player in the space.

With today’s news comes users on social media talking about the rise of ETH. Let’s take a look at what some of them have to say below!

4K ETH on Twitter

Eth at 4K 😻 sheeeeeeesh — 👾 (@awz_bot) October 20, 2021

Bitcoin $66k

ETH $4k

Crypto is on fire 🔥🔥🔥#cryptocurrecy #CryptoNews — TEMITOPE OBINNA (@themyfamous) October 20, 2021

ETH is up 6.4% over the last 24 hours and is up 16.2% over the last seven days.

There’s plenty more crypto news for traders to dive into below!

InvestorPlace offers daily coverage of the crypto space and today is no different. A few examples of stories to check out include the latest concerning Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG ), a Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) partnership with the NBA, as well as a new Stellar (CCC: XLM-USD ) deal. You can learn all about these matters at the following links!

More Crypto News for Wednesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

