Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Surge Y/Y

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC delivered third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, surpassing the Zacks Consensus of Estimate by 9.1%. This upside is owing to a solid contribution from its Risk and Insurance Services as well as Consulting segments. The bottom line also improved 32% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Consolidated revenues of $4.6 billion were up 16% year over year. The top line too beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2% on the back of its strong Risk and Insurance Services as well as Consulting segments.



Total operating expenses of $3.8 billion in the third quarter were up 12.1% year over year due to higher compensation and benefits and other operating expense.

- Zacks

Quarterly Segmental Results



Risk and Insurance Services

Revenues of $2.7 billion were up 13% on an underlying basis. Adjusted operating income improved 21% to $469 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Marsh, a unit within this segment, generated revenues worth $2.4 billion, up 13% on an underlying basis. In the U.S./Canada, underlying revenues rose 16% year over year.



Underlying revenues from international operations rose 9% year over year including a 9% increase of the same in the Asia Pacific, a 12% rise in Latin America and an 8% hike in EMEA.



Revenues from another unit under this segment, Guy Carpenter, were up 15% year over year on an underlying basis in the quarter under review.

Consulting

Revenues were up 12% on an underlying basis to $1.9 billion. Adjusted operating income ascended 15% to $350 million as well.



A unit within this segment, Mercer, generated revenues of $1.3 billion, climbing 7% on an underlying basis. Wealth’s revenues rose 6% on an underlying basis. Health’s revenues were up 4% year over year while the same at Career was up 13% on an underlying basis. Another unit Oliver Wyman Group registered revenues worth $610 million, up 25% year over year on an underlying basis.

Share Repurchase Update

The company bought back shares worth $300 million in the quarter under review.

Financial Update

Marsh & McLennan exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion, down 33.1% from the level at 2020 end.



Net cash provided by operations stood at $2 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2021, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s value.



As of Sep 30, 2021, Marsh & McLennan’s total assets were $32.9 billion, down 0.2% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.



Total equity was $9.8 billion, up 6.8% from the level at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players

Marsh & McLennan carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other insurance industry players, which have reported third-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of RLI Corp. RLI and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate while the same of The Progressive Corporation PGR missed the mark.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RLI Corp. (RLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research