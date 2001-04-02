Hot Off The Presses

Washington, DC-The U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Service Matchmaker Delegation is seeking participants for its Brazil and Chile tour, June 6-13, to take advantage of growing franchise opportunities there. The Matchmaker Program offers face-to-face meetings with potential franchisees, in-country market promotion, in-depth business briefings, and hospitality and full logistical support. The application deadline is April 20. For more information, contact project director Sam Dhir.-International Franchise Association

Anaheim, California-Debt-strapped CKE Restaurants Inc. agreed to sell its 125-unit Taco Bueno quick-service chain to an investment firm for $72.5 million to gain financial breathing room and focus on its two burger brands, Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

The proceeds from the proposed sale will supplement CKE's refranchising efforts to help pay form the company's debt. The company currently is carrying about $150 million in debt, according to Loren Pannier, CKE's senior vice president of investor relations.-Nation's Restaurant News

Boston-Dunkin' Donuts USA and Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. announced a partnership in which Dunkin' Donuts franchises will be located in select Stop & Shop stores. The two companies have teamed up for a pilot program in which Dunkin' Donuts franchises will be located in three Stop & Shop locations. Two additional franchises are also expected to open.-Dunkin' Donuts

