Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Netflix & Thermo Fisher

Thursday, October 21, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ), Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

- Zacks

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year to date period (+61.5% vs. +23.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that focus on innovation, strategic acquisitions and a robust Android OS are likely to continue generating strong cash flows for the company.

Alphabet's robust cloud division is also aiding its revenue growth. A deepening focus on the wearables category and growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other major positives. Growing litigation issues, possible escalation in costs, and currency headwinds are some of the major headwinds for Alphabet though.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

Netflix shares have gained +26.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +6.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion and partnerships with telcos are key catalysts for Netflix’s growth.

Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. It is dominating the streaming space on the back of heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized as well as foreign-language content. Stiff competition from major players in the streaming space, a leveraged balance sheet, and high streaming obligation are key concerns for the company though.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +14.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s gain of +5.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been expanding its inorganic growth profile on the back of a spree of takeovers.

Thermo Fisher delivered a strong performance in the second quarter on the back of steady growth in Base business. Robust life sciences space, steady economic activity and strong pandemic response resulted in end market growth in the period. A slowdown in COVID-19 testing demand during the second quarter, foreign currency fluctuations and stiff competition continue to weigh on its margins though.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ), Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) and Novartis AG ( NVS ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novo Nordisk AS (NVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research