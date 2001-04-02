Time For Changes At McDonald's

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-Fast-food chain McDonald's Corp., in yet another attempt to expand beyond its french-fry roots into growth areas, plans to test its McCafe gourmet coffee shop concept in the United States this spring.

McCafe, featuring gourmet coffee, pastries and desserts, will be nestled in a regular McDonald's restaurant. -Crain's Chicago Business

Kokomo, Indiana-McDonald's Corp. is cooking up comfort foods like meat loaf and mashed potatoes in the hopes that menu diversity and table service could increase check averages and ignite sales at existing McDonald's nationwide.

The new concept combines a traditional McDonald's with a limited-table-service diner. The experimental concept, a converted, 124-seat prototype location, opened last month at a company-owned site in Kokomo, Indiana, that was officially renamed "McDonald's with the Diner Inside."

The restaurant features more than 120 items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also offers the chain's traditional fast-food experience with speedy service and a full selection of McDonald's fare. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market