Time For Changes At McDonald's

<b></b>

April 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-Fast-food chain McDonald's Corp., in yet another attempt to expand beyond its french-fry roots into growth areas, plans to test its McCafe gourmet coffee shop concept in the United States this spring.

McCafe, featuring gourmet coffee, pastries and desserts, will be nestled in a regular McDonald's restaurant. -Crain's Chicago Business

Kokomo, Indiana-McDonald's Corp. is cooking up comfort foods like meat loaf and mashed potatoes in the hopes that menu diversity and table service could increase check averages and ignite sales at existing McDonald's nationwide.

The new concept combines a traditional McDonald's with a limited-table-service diner. The experimental concept, a converted, 124-seat prototype location, opened last month at a company-owned site in Kokomo, Indiana, that was officially renamed "McDonald's with the Diner Inside."

The restaurant features more than 120 items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also offers the chain's traditional fast-food experience with speedy service and a full selection of McDonald's fare. -Nation's Restaurant News