Twilio (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $369.23, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TWLO to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 475%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $680.21 million, up 51.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion, which would represent changes of -221.74% and +51.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

