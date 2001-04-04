Chains Trying Out New Looks

<b></b>

April 4, 2001 1 min read

Calgary-Joey's Only Seafood Restaurants are sporting a new look. The facelift extends to a new logo, décor and addition of Tennessee Jack's Rotisserie Chicken and Ribs to selected Joey's Only restaurants.

The first restaurant to display the new nautical décor opened in Castlegar, British Columbia in December of last year. -Joey's Only Seafood Restaurant

Detroit-Submarine sandwich chain Tubby's, facing growing competition from Denver-based Quizno's and St. Louis-based Panera Bread, is planning for battle on its home turf. The latter two food chains have nearly doubled their number of stores in the Detroit area over the past year. In response, Tubby's has changed its look with high ceilings and a colorful interior, and has added pizza to its menu to attract a larger dinner crowd. This new design and menu will be the prototype for all future restaurants, but are not required of existing ones. -International Franchise Association